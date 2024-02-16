Manipur Violence: Two Killed, 25 Injured in Clash with Security Forces (Watch Videos)

Two individuals lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries in a clash with security forces as a mob of Kuki-Zo tribes gathered in Churachandpur district on Friday, February 16. They were protesting against the suspension of a head constable after a selfie of him with "armed miscreants" circulated widely on social media platforms, as reported by NDTV.

Government Office Vandalised in Churachandpur:

The protesters were demanding the reinstatement of the head constable, Siamlalpaul, who took the selfie in a bunker alongside "armed miscreants" and "village defence volunteers" on a hill. A viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) depicted people surrounding the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Fresh Violence in Manipur:

During the protest, demonstrators set a bus and other structures outside the district police chief's office ablaze. Security forces resorted to firing as the mob turned violent. Mobile internet services have been suspended in the district due to the unrest.

The Manipur Police, through its official X handle, stated: "A mob numbering approximately 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP (Superintendent of Police) CCP (Churachandpur) today, pelting stones, etc. The SF (security forces), including RAF, are responding appropriately by firing tear gas shells to control the situation. Things are under watch."