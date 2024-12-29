Manipur witnessed Golden Era during tenure of PM Manmohan Singh: Congress leaders

Imphal, Dec 29 Congress leaders in Manipur on Sunday acknowledged that Manipur witnessed a ‘Golden Era’ from 2004 to 2014 during the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister.

Manipur state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh said that Manipur witnessed a ‘Golden Era’ in between 2004 and 2014 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

All senior Congress leaders including Meghachandra Singh and former three-term Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh (2002-2017) and workers paid floral tributes to Manmohan Singh during a "condolence meeting" held at Congress Bhavan.

Former Prime and renowned economist passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a deterioration in his health. He was cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on Saturday.

Meghachandra Singh said that the tenure of Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister of India was the golden era of the 21st century for modern Manipur.

“The history of 21st Century modern Manipur would be included in the life of Dr Manmohan Singh and the history of Dr Manmohan Singh would also be included in the making of the future history of Manipur,” the state Congress chief said.

He highlighted 38 schemes, projects, major decisions and contributions made by the former Prime Minister.

These include handing over of the iconic Kangla fort to the state government in 2004, fulfilling the long cherished aspiration of the people of Manipur, removal of Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 from seven Assembly segments of greater Imphal, construction of state capitol project, conversion of Manipur University into Central University in 2005, upgradation of Imphal Airport as Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in 2013, elevating RIMS to the status of AIIMS, India-Myanmar border fencing and a separate Manipur High Court.

Former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh fondly remembered Manmohan Singh’s immense contributions to Manipur and the country.

He recounted a pivotal moment in the early 2000s when Manipur was grappling with severe economic challenges.

Despite the BJP being in power at the Centre, Manmohan Singh secured a crucial meeting for Okram Ibobi Singh with the then Finance Minister, facilitating the resolution of the state’s economic crisis.

“He even initiated policies for bringing industries to the state. But, unfortunately, now these policies are forgotten” Ibobi Singh said, adding “Manmohan Singh cared deeply for the people of Manipur and worked tirelessly to ensure economic stability in the region.”

Ibobi Singh further emphasised Manmohan Singh’s global stature, describing him as a leader admired and respected by intellectuals and politicians worldwide.

“People say he was quiet, but he was a man of action who achieved results with love and care. Despite his reserved nature, he never feared facing the media. He always welcomed journalists and treated them with dignity,” the former Prime Minister observed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor