Manipur's sitting NPP legislator N Kayisii dies at 59

Imphal, Jan 18 Manipur's sitting National People's Party (NPP) MLA N Kayisii, also a former minister, died here on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 59.

A Naga community leader, Kayisii, who was elected to the state Assembly twice from the Tadubi constituency, dominated the Senapati district, bordering Nagaland. He was also the President of the Manipur state unit of the NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Kayisii was minister of the Tribal and Hill Areas department from 2017-2020.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, his Meghalaya counterpart Sangma and many other leaders separately condoled the death of Kayisii, saying his service to the people of Manipur would always be remembered.

Singh visited the residence of the deceased legislator and expressed his condolences to the family members of the MLA. The Manipur Chief Minister said that Kayisii represented the people of Tadubi Assembly Constituency in the Manipur Assembly for two consecutive terms, after winning the Assembly elections in 2017 and 2022.

“He had served the people of the state as the Minister of Tribal Affairs and Hills and Fisheries Department. Kayisii’s tenure as MLA not only marked his sincere commitment to the development of his constituency but also witnessed significant contributions towards solving many issues faced by the State. His demise is not only a loss for his family but an irreparable loss for the entire State. The void created by his demise would be extremely difficult to fill,” Singh said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in his condolence message said that he was a humble servant of the people. Kayisii’s demise is a tremendous loss to the people of Manipur, particularly Makhan Khuman Tadubi Constituency, and to the entire NPP family.

“We have lost an able leader who was truly a man of the masses. As I recall my warm association with him, I am deeply indebted to Shri Kayisii for his leadership and invaluable contributions. During this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Sangma said.

