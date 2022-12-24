Manish Sisodia appeals to LG to decide on proposal for lab tests in Govt hospitals, Mohalla Clincs

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday appealed Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the capital, Vinai Kumar Saxena to take a decision on the proposal for free medical lab tests in government hospitals and Mohalla clinics.

"If LG does not allow it to continue, then free tests will be stopped in all hospitals in Delhi from January 1," Sisodia told the media persons.

Sisodia has said that the file is pending with LG for two weeks.

Earlier on December 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal of the Health Department.

A total of 450 types of medical tests will be free in Delhi government's mohalla clinics and government hospitals, from January 1, 2023, said the proposal.

( With inputs from ANI )

