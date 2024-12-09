Manish Sisodia Blames BJP for Creating Fearful Environment in Delhi Following Bomb Threats to Schools (Watch Video)

AAP leader Manish Sisodia expressed concern over bomb threats received by 40 schools in Delhi, stating, "It is shocking that our children are not safe. The BJP has created an environment of fear in Delhi, and the law and order situation has collapsed. If the national capital is not safe, what is the central government doing? I have never witnessed such a state of fear in Delhi."

Over 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, prompting a thorough check by the police. After investigation, the threats were declared a hoax. Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi reassured the public, stating that the department is committed to ensuring the safety of all schools and children, and will continue to take all necessary measures to maintain security.

The bomb threat alert came amidst the morning rush, with school buses arriving, parents dropping off their children, and staff preparing for the morning assembly. The Delhi Fire Department received the first call from GD Goenka School at 6:15 am, followed by another call from DPS RK Puram at 7:06 am.