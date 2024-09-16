Manish Sisodia Meets Arvind Kejriwal, Likely To Discuss Names of Next Delhi CM

AAP Senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, September 16, a day after the party supremo announced he would resign and not sit on the chief minister's chair until people give him a "certificate of honesty."

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that this will be the first election in the world to be fought on the basis of honesty. He said the BJP ran a false campaign against Arvind Kejriwal, but in the end, the Supreme Court granted him bail.

"I believe that this will be the first election in the world to be fought on the basis of honesty. A false campaign was run for two years against a CM, and he was imprisoned for several months, but in the end he was granted bail by the Supreme Court. He has said that he won’t sit in the CM’s chair anymore, which is a huge decision. There is a significant discontent among the public towards the BJP, as they believe that the central government conspired to imprison Arvind Kejriwal. In this election, the people of Delhi will not give a single vote to the BJP," said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The meeting is underway at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area of the National Capital. The AAP's Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) is also likely to meet in the evening at Kejriwal's residence. The AAP national convener has said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest."

Manish Sisodia Arrived at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence

Delhi: Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrived at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence pic.twitter.com/YL1LefgRzy — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2024

A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister."

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail on Friday in the excise policy graft case, has said that he will hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days, and one of his party colleagues will take over as the chief minister. His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement.