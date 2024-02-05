Mankurad Mangoes Hit Panaji Markets, Priced at Rs 7,000 per Dozen

The much-awaited mango season has begun, and the first shipment of mangoes has reached Mumbai and Pune, priced at around 23,000 rupees per box. Surprisingly, Mankurad mangoes are hitting the markets in Panaji at a hefty price of 7,000 rupees per dozen, catching both sellers and buyers off guard as mango season traditionally starts in the summer.

The reason behind the unusually high prices is the early arrival of these delicious mangoes in the market during the winter months and in limited quantities, as explained by fruit vendor Nisar Nandihaldi. Vendors are hopeful that prices will gradually come down from mid-February as the market adjusts to this unusual situation.

While consumers are eager to savor the first taste of the season, many are choosing to exercise patience due to the current premium prices, as noted by another vendor, Manguesh Naik. Despite the initial high rates, vendors are optimistic that prices will stabilize by April, bringing joy to consumers eagerly awaiting the delightful taste of Mankurad mangoes. In markets like Margao and parts of Bardez, mangoes are being sold at 6,000 rupees per dozen. A vendor from Margao, Amin Khan, mentioned that once supplies from other areas and different mango varieties enter the market, prices are expected to decrease significantly, reported by TOI.