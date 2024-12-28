Manmohan Singh Last Rites: Former Prime Minister Laid to Rest with Full State Honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat (Watch Video)

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was laid to rest with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi, following tributes from political leaders and his family. Dr. Singh, who passed away on December 26 at AIIMS Delhi, was honored in a solemn ceremony attended by dignitaries and loved ones.

Watch:

#WATCH | Former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh laid to rest with full state honours after leaders and family paid last respects at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.



Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh died on 26th December at AIIMS Delhi.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/MvAJsZefrt — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

The final salute was paid to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat, with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Congress leaders, and other dignitaries in attendance at the Ghat.

VIDEO | Delhi: Last salute accorded to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat.



President Droupadi Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn), Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (@VPIndia), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Union Ministers, Congress leaders and others… pic.twitter.com/WaTmEspnN8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2024

Also Read| PM Modi Pays Last Respects to Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat (Watch Video).

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. According to the hospital, Dr. Singh, who had been receiving treatment for age-related medical conditions, lost consciousness suddenly at his residence on December 26. Despite immediate attempts at resuscitation at home and emergency care at AIIMS, he could not be revived. Dr. Singh was declared dead at 9:51 PM, shortly after arriving at the hospital at 8:06 PM.