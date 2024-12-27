Manmohan Singh Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences Via Video Message on Former PM's Demise

Known as the father of modern India's economic reforms, Manmohan Singh is no longer among us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his demise as a significant loss for the nation, calling his life a reflection of honesty and simplicity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence on the demise of the former PM via video message.

"It is not ordinary to lose so much in Partition and achieve a lot in various aspects of life. His life teaches the future generation how to rise above poverty and struggles and achieve heights. He will always be remembered as a kind person, a learned economist and political leader dedicated to reforms," PM Modi.

The passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji is deeply saddening. I extend my condolences to his family and admirers.https://t.co/6YhbaT99dq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2024

"As an MP, his loyalty is an inspiration to everyone. On important occasions, he used to come to Parliament in a wheelchair and do his duty as an MP...he always kept his ties with leaders of different parties and was always available for everyone. When I was CM, I used to have discussions on various national and international topics...I pay my condolences and on behalf of every citizen of the country, I pay tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh," Prim Minister said further in a video.

Earlier PM Modi in a post on X said, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible.



During his decade-long tenure as Prime Minister (2004-2014), Singh not only spearheaded economic reforms but also championed environmental protection and climate action. Under his leadership, India launched the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), enacted the landmark Forest Rights Act (FRA) to protect tribal communities, and established the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to ensure swift environmental justice.

For centuries, India's tribal communities were excluded from decisions regarding their land. Singh's government changed that narrative with the Forest Rights Act (FRA) of 2006, granting forest-dwelling communities control over the land they historically inhabited. In a letter to chief ministers in July 2008, Singh urged swift action to uphold the rights of tribal populations, emphasizing the responsibility of state governments to address their historical marginalization.

In 2008, Singh's government introduced the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), which outlined an eight-point strategy to combat global warming. Among its flagship initiatives was the National Solar Mission, laying the foundation for India's emergence as a global leader in clean energy. The Green India Mission, another key component, focused on improving biodiversity, restoring degraded lands, and enhancing climate resilience.

Singh was a strong advocate for climate justice, asserting that India would not accept unfair carbon restrictions. In a 2008 speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, he highlighted India's commitment to equitable environmental policies.

To further his vision for environmental protection, Singh's government established the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2010, ensuring prompt legal action on environmental issues.

A Legacy of Reform and Leadership

Humble, erudite, soft-spoken, and a consensus builder, Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, at the age of 92. A stalwart of the Congress Party, Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and was instrumental in shaping India's economic framework as Finance Minister prior to his premiership. His contributions earned him recognition as a prominent figure in global financial and economic circles.

Manmohan Singh's legacy, marked by economic reforms, environmental stewardship, and social justice, will continue to inspire generations to come.