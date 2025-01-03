Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Attend Former PM’s Prayer Meeting

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were among the dignitaries who attended the 'akhand path' at the residence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday.

CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji attends the Akhand Path kept at the residence of Dr. Manmohan Singh in his memory and pays her tribute.



Along with family members and numerous well-wishers, they gathered to pay their respects to Singh, who passed away on December 26. During the 'akhand path' (continuous recitation of Guru Granth Sahib), Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur, sang a 'shabad' (verse) from the Sikh holy scriptures.

A formal prayer meeting for Singh will be held at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj later on Friday. Manmohan Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and is widely regarded as the architect of the country’s economic liberalization and reforms.