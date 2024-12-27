Manmohan Singh Passes Away: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti Condoles Former PM's Demise

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti expressed his condolence to the former Prime Minister and economist Dr. Manmohan Singh. Singh passed away on Thursday evening due to old age illness at the age of 92. He was survived by his wife and three daughters.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti posted, "Remembering the selfless contributions of our dear friend and former prime minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who set in motion an historic chapter in U.S.-India relations. His dedication to India's growth and prosperity continues to inspire us. Grateful for his leadership and vision."

The mortal remains of the former PM will be kept at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. The party sources informed that the 'last darshan' will be scheduled for Saturday between 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning. All leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will pay tribute to the former PM at the AICC office after which the last rites will be carried out.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed.