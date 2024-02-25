Mann Ki Baat 2024: PM Modi Calls for Equal Opportunities for Women in 110th Radio Programme

In his 110th "Mann Ki Baat" address today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of celebrating Women's Day and empowering women in India's development journey. "After a few days, on March 8th, we will celebrate Women's Day," Prime Minister Modi said. "This special day is an opportunity to salute the contributions of women's power in the developmental journey of our country."

The Prime Minister further emphasized the importance of gender equality by quoting the renowned Tamil poet Subramania Bharatiyar: "The world will prosper only when women get equal opportunities." "India's Nari Shakti is touching new heights of progress in every field," said PM Modi.

Earlier Sunday morning, PM Modi offered prayers at Gujarat's famous Lord Krisha temple--Dwarkadish. The priests of the temple later gifted the PM an idol of Lord Krishna.

PM also inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge, spanning around 2.32 km, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat.