Mann pushed Punjab four decades back on SYL canal issue: Akali Dal

Chandigarh, Oct 8 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of pushing Punjab to the same spot it was at four decades ago on the issue of the SYL canal which subsequently took state into a black era in which it suffered a lot.

It asked Mann to be ready for debate outside his home on October 10 instead of waiting till November 1 as SAD leadership will visit his home under leadership of party President Sukhbir Badal.

SAD spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler told the media here it was amusing to note that after reaching state from stage, Mann was again trying to reach stage from state as he has realized that people of the state have understood his betrayal of Punjab because of his decision to hand over state to Delhi leadership, including AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, simply to exploit Punjab exchequer to expand the party in other states at the expense of his state.

He said the stand takeb by Mann on the SYL issue in the Supreme Court was a part of record in which Punjab counsel has accepted that government was willing to construct the canal but opposition from Opposition parties and difficulty in re-acquiring the land which has been given back to farmers by SAD government led by Parkash Singh Badal was a big hurdle in the matter.

Kler said the apex court order was officially welcomed by the AAP government and its spokesman spoke in favour of survey by the Centre. He said when the AAP government felt that it has been exposed completely now, the Chief Minister was trying to divert attention of people of the state by a tweet challenging Opposition parties.

He asked the Chief Minister why to wait for November 1 as SAD leaders under leadership of Sukhbir Badal will be visiting the Chief Minister’s residence where he should be ready for debate on Punjab issues. -

