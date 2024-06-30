Manoj Kumar Singh is new UP chief secretary

Lucknow, June 30 Manoj Kumar Singh, a 1988 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Durga Shankar Mishra who retired on Sunday.

Singh took charge of the chief secretary in the afternoon.

Durga Shankar Mishra has received three extensions of service as the chief secretary in Uttar Pradesh.

He was sent to UP from the central deputation on December 29, 2021, only two days before his retirement and was made the chief secretary of the state.

Mishra’s appointment as the chief secretary on the cusp of retirement came as a big surprise to many as it was believed to be the first case of its kind in the country.

The Union government then extended the term of Durga Shankar Mishra thrice -- one year for the first time and thereafter, six months each.

Manoj Kumar Singh will also continue to head the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department (IIDC). He has been holding charge of core departments related to the government’s focus sectors of Infrastructure and Industrial Development.

Originally from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, IAS Manoj Kumar Singh is considered one of the most influential bureaucrats in the state. He currently oversees several important departments. As additional chief secretary, he has held responsibilities for Panchayati Raj and Horticulture and Food Processing, playing a key role in implementing numerous government schemes.

Manoj Kumar Singh is due to retire in July 2025.

