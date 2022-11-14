Man's body with grievous injuries found in freezer in Kanpur

Kanpur, Nov 14 In a shocking incident, the body of a grocery shop owner with grievous injuries was found inside a deep freezer at a house in Kanpur

Blood stain marks have also been found inside the house located under the Bidhnu police circle.

As valuables are also missing, the family members have raised suspicion on a woman, who often used to visit the house.

SP (Outer) Tej Swaroop Singh and ASP Brijendra Dwivedi said the victim Kuber Singh, 58, used to live alone in Khadesar village of Bidhnu.

"About 15 years ago, his wife Sunita had committed suicide. After his wife's death, he went to live in Kakadeo in Kanpur with her daughter Rekha. Eight years ago, he got his daughter married in Agra. Then he came back and started living in the village again where he used to earn his livelihood by running a grocery shop," the SP said.

The incident came to light when his daughter Rekha, who lives in Agra, asked her cousin Suresh to go to the village and inquire about her father's whereabouts.

When Suresh reached Khadesar village, he found the house locked.

When the door did not open, he alerted neighbours.

The neighbours told him that they had not seen Kuber for three-four days, Suresh went inside the house with the help of neighbours, where he was shocked to find traces of blood.

Then he reached the grocery shop located in one of the portions of the house with the neighbours where Kuber's dead body was found lying in a deep freezer.

The SP said that the body had been sent for post mortem and investigations were underway. Some people were also being questioned.

