Man's mutilated body found in Bihar's Gopalganj

Patna, April 11 The mutilated body of a 32-year-old man was found in Budhiya village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar (32).

Rakesh's mutilated body was found at a 50 metres distance from his house.

On Wednesday night, Rakesh went out of his house after receiving a phone call and did not return.

"The family members of the victim claimed that he was wearing two gold rings and a gold chain which were missing from his body. His throat was found slit and his two fingers were chopped. We have recovered a mobile phone from the crime scene. Mobile was sent for forensic analysis to find some clues about the attackers," said Hareram Kumar, SHO of Sidhwalia police station.

District police suspect that loot could be the reason behind the crime.

