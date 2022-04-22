Mansukh Mandaviya calls India as World's largest pharmacy, vaccine manufacturing country

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that India has emerged as the world's largest pharmacy and vaccine manufacturing country.

"Today, we are pharmacy of the World and India is also the largest vaccine manufacturing country. We've exported more than 17 crore of vaccine doses to over 100 countries. Vaccination drive is also moving forward in India," Mandaviya said during a press briefing on the announcement about the 7th edition of the India Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Conference 2022, which is being scheduled from April 25 to April 27.

The Union Minister said during the COVID-induced lockdown India fulfilled the requirement of the country and also supplied medicines to 150 countries.

"We globally fulfilled the requirements of pharma, the health sector isn't a business but also a service, during lockdown also we fulfilled the requirement of the country and also supplied medicines to 150 countries," he added.

Mandaviya further said that the Indian vaccines are more affordable as compared to other countries and many countries are showing interest in our vaccines.

"Indian pharma industry is known globally for its affordable and quality drugs. We shall soon get the competitive edge in medical devices too with research and innovation," he added.

This year, India Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Conference 2022, is planned around the theme: 'India Pharma-Vision 2047: Transformative agenda for future'. For India Medical Device, the theme is 'Transforming Healthcare through Innovation and Integrated Services'.

The discussions planned in a span of 3 days will bring in new opportunities and ideas to make Indian the global leader in quality medicines and to ensure the availability, accessibility, and affordability of drugs and medical devices in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor