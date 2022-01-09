Mansukh Mandaviya to chair COVID-19 review meet with health ministers of 5 states, 1 UT tomorrow

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a virtual meeting with the health ministers of five states and a union territory on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation amid an exponential rise in the cases, said officials sources.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the public health implications of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Member (Health) NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Secretary (MoHFW) and Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (Biotechnology) Dr Rajesh Gokhale, DG ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava, CEO of National Health Authority RS Sharma, along with other senior officials.

This meeting comes as the country reported more than 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and the case tally of the Omicron variant of the virus reached 3,623 in the country.

India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Of 3,623 Omicron cases, Maharashtra tops the chart with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor