'Many workers would have died of starvation', Sonu Sood's reacts over PM's 'migrant laborers' comment

In an interview with Lokmat, actor Sonu Sood said that hundreds of people would have starved to death if thousands of migrant workers from Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar had not been sent to their home states in time. Corona did not belong to one state, the whole country was suffering from covid. Sonu Sood also asked how it can spread from Maharashtra.

Sonu's sister Malvika Sood is contesting on behalf of Congress. Malvika is known as 'Sonu Sood of Moga'. Here they have done very big social work. Regarding the Prime Minister's statement, Sonu Sood said, "I do not want to criticize anyone's statement. The laborers were then helpless. They used to call me at night and cry. I could not see them crying. Women would come with four or five-month-old babies and beg us to go to their village. The situation was dire. If three thousand people were allowed to evacuate, six thousand people would come and stand. If they had not been sent then their children would have died on the road.

Explaining the pain of the laborers, he said that they had no money for food, no money for rent. So where will the money for travel come from? Sending them back to their village was emotionally rewarding. It cannot be said that they went to spread Corona. The crisis was so severe that people still have not recovered from it.