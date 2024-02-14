Maratha leader Jarange-Patil's condition worsens on 5th day of hunger strike

Jalna (Maharashtra), Feb 14 On the fifth day of his fourth hunger strike in six months, the condition of Maratha Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil worsened as he went off even water since two days, at his village Antaravali-Sarati, here on Wednesday.

This morning his supporters said that he had blood oozing out of his nostrils, he was dehydrated, feeling extremely weak, weary and can barely sit upright.

In his regular media briefing, Jarange-Patil lay sprawled on a matter on a stage erected in the village and he spoke to newspersons in a barely audible voice.

He has also refused to take any medical help from a team of doctors which has reached there, as he used a handkerchief dabbed the blood running out of his nose, sparking concerns among his hordes of supporters.

Jalna Collector Dr. Shrikrishnanath Panchal and Superintendent of Police A. K. Bansal had requested Jarange-Patil to drink water on Monday night, but he steadfastly refused, and the medical team remained on standby.

He reiterated his demand to the state government to immediately issue a notification to formalise the draft notification of January 26, on ‘Sage-Soyare’ (family bloodline), and expand the OBC quotas to include Kunbi-Marathas and Maratha-Kunbis.

“The draft is not enough. It must be enacted into a law. What is the government waiting for? They should immediately take steps to convert the notification into a law. If the government fails to take appropriate steps by February 15, I don't know what the Marathas will do. You have already witnessed what happened when they marched towards Mumbai last month," he declared two days ago.

Agitated Marathas and local organiszations have called for impromptu shutdowns (bandh) in several parts of the state including Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Nashik, Beed and Jalna as the Shivba Sanghatana chief remained firm on his indefinite hunger fast, as the decision of the state cabinet on the issue is expected soon.

