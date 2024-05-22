Mariyappan Thangavelu Wins Gold At World Para Athletics: All You Need to Know About The Indian Paralympic High Jumper

Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Thangavelu Mariyappan secured gold in the T63 high jump at the World Para Athletics Championships with a record leap of 1.88 meters. This victory marks his first gold in a major event in eight years. The 28-year-old athlete previously won gold in the T42 high jump at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and silver in the T63 category at the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics. Additionally, he claimed silver in the T63 class at the Hangzhou Para Asian Games last year.

The T63 classification is designated for athletes with single through-knee or above-knee limb deficiency who compete with a prosthesis. In this event, Americans Ezra Frech and Sam Grewe secured silver and bronze medals with jumps of 1.85 meters and 1.82 meters, respectively.

Who is Mariyappan Thangavelu

At the age of 5, Thangavelu Mariyappan suffered a life-altering accident when a drunk bus driver ran over his right leg, permanently disabling his knee. Encouraged by his school physical education teacher to try high jump, he excelled in the sport. Coming from a humble background, Mariyappan was raised by a single mother who worked as a daily wage laborer and vegetable seller to support the family.

Despite this setback, Thangavelu Mariyappan completed his schooling and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. He won a gold medal for India at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. Although he aimed for another gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, challenging conditions due to rain led him to settle for a silver medal.

Thangavelu Mariyappan is a recipient of the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, and in 2020, he was honored with the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting accolade. He used all his prize money to buy a paddy field for his mother and build a better house for his family.

Mariyappan believes that his right deformed big toe helps him to get the leap. “This is what gives me leverage when I jump,” he says. “It is my God.”