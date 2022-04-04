Masks are still mandatory for airports and flights in India

As Mumbai and many parts of India have lifted up the mask protocols, in airports, it is still mandatory to wear masks while travelling in India. Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released a statement in this regard Arun Kumar, Director General of Civil Aviation said that it is still recommended to wear a mask during air travel in India.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday (March 31) has decided to lift all Covid-19-related curbs ahead of the upcoming festivals, state minister Jitendra Awhad said, as per ANI. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting today chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Awhad said that the state cabinet has decided to lift all the existing COVID-19 restrictions. Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, he said adding that wearing masks will be compulsory.

This was the first time Uddhav Thackeray participated in the meeting in person since his spine surgery in November 2021, ANI reported. Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in China, Europe and other countries, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday had emphasised the need to remain vigilant. "We`ve to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases in Europe, China and other countries. Till now we have seen the impact of the third wave, we can`t even think of removing the mask. In case we find any change, appropriate changes will be done by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We will have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. There are relaxations given, it`s not as strict as earlier. But we will have to wear masks," Tope had said.

