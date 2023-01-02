Massive fire breaks out at Gurugram shoe factory

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Gurugram on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a shoe factory in the Manesar area of Gurugram.

The fire broke out around 5 pm on Sunday at a shoe factory located in Sector 8, IMT Manesar. The fire first caught at the factory's rear side, which later engulfed the entire property. Fire also engulfed the adjacent cardboard factory.

It took over three hours for more than 20 fire tenders to put the fire under control.

"Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the accident. In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit," said Fire Department Officer Narendra Yadav.

The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

