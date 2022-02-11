Massive fire breaks out at pharma company in Gujarat
By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 03:50 PM2022-02-11T15:50:30+5:302022-02-11T16:00:08+5:30
A massive fire broke out at Shree Mahakali Pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC on Friday.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
