Massive Fire Erupts in Ghaziabad's Wave City Housing Society
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 27, 2024 03:35 PM2024-10-27T15:35:23+5:302024-10-27T15:36:06+5:30
A significant fire erupted on Sunday near the Dasna Dev Heights Society in the Wave City area of Ghaziabad. Upon receiving reports of the incident, fire services and police quickly arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze.
According to officials, the fire originated from a garbage dump adjacent to the society, with municipal water pipes located nearby to assist in extinguishing the flames. Efforts are ongoing to bring the fire under control.