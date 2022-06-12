Massive fire sweeps chilgoza pine forest in Himachal

Shimla, June 12 A massive fire has erupted in a huge stretch of chilgoza pine natural forest, an important conifer of the Western Himalayas, just ahead of the cold desert in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, posing threat to the endemic wildlife too.

Locals on Sunday said the fire, in the past three days, has burnt down thousands of native chilgoza, juniper, and birch trees in the Akpa-Jangi region of Pooh division with no major initiative by the government to bring it under control despite the Indo-Tibetan Border Police

