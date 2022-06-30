Massive landslide strikes Territorial Army camp in Manipur 7 dead, 50 missing

At least seven people were killed and dozens were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district, officials said on Thursday. An entire Company base of the Indian Army's 107 Territorial Army, located nearby, also came under its impact and was completely buried. The accident took place shortly after midnight yesterday at the Tupul yard railway construction camp.

So far we’ve recovered seven bodies and rescued 13 injured persons.The critically injured ones will be referred,” a senior state official monitoring the search & rescue operations said.The death toll is likely to increase as approximately 23 people are still missing and the search operation is on.The Ijai river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts has been obstructed by the debris that has created a dam-like storage condition which, if breached, will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district, an advisory notice by deputy commisioner of Noney stated.Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh convened an emergency meeting to monitor the situation closely.

