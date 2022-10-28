Massive modernisation plan for UP Police

Lucknow, Oct 28 The Uttar Pradesh Police is looking towards a massive modernisation plan and its personnel will soon be armed with body worn cameras and full body protectors.

The state's department of home has approved a budget of Rs 650 crore for making the police hi-tech and armed with modern policing gears and tools.

Of this, an amount of Rs 4.8 crore have been set aside for purchase of 1,200 body worn cameras and 1,650 full body protectors, while Rs 2.84 crore for 30,000 post-mortem kits.

A department official said: "In addition, hi-tech social media monitoring cells and law and order quick response teams will be established in ten districts of the state."

Apart from this, a dedicated forensic science lab (FSL) will be set up at a cost of Rs 6.75 crore for helping in investigations of agencies like SIT, EOW, CB-CID and ACO.

A dedicated mini technical lab is also being developed in Kannauj.

Crime scene videography app developed by NCRB has been implemented in the state starting with Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki and Aligarh in the first phase.

The official said that an action plan has been prepared to implement it in other districts of the state and a technical committee has been constituted for the entire process at the Technical Services Headquarters.

Forensic labs have been set up in Kannauj, Aligarh, Gonda and Bareilly. Temporary field units are also being set up in other 66 districts.

Cyber help desks have been set up in all 1,531 police stations of the state and training has been imparted to the appointed employees.

"Action is being taken regarding construction of administrative buildings for cyber police stations in 18 police ranges. The executive body has been designated for seven regional cyber police stations, namely Varanasi, Jhansi, Basti, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Banda," the official said.

