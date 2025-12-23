Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reviews Yatra preparedness ahead of New Year

Jammu, Dec 23 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Tuesday reviewed Yatra preparedness ahead of the anticipated heavy influx of pilgrims during the New Year.

A statement by SMVDSB said, "Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) today reviewed comprehensive arrangements to ensure a safe, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees. The review meeting, convened as per the directions of the Hon’ble Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt. Governor, JK-UT), was presided over by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB."

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Shrine Board, District Administration, representatives of security agencies and other key stakeholders.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) directed the concerned authorities to further strengthen Yatra management and security measures, particularly along the track and at the Bhawan.

Emphasis was laid on the strict regulation of the Yatra through RFID-based access control, ensuring that only pilgrims possessing valid RFID cards are permitted to proceed, the statement read.

He also instructed the deployment of additional handheld RFID scanners and adequate manpower at key checkpoints to avoid any lapses.

The CEO was informed that a comprehensive training programme had been conducted at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), SGC Katra.

Accordingly, joint round-the-clock monitoring is being undertaken, with a special focus on high-footfall and congested locations, to ensure real-time surveillance, prompt response and enhanced situational awareness.

The representative of the Fire and Emergency Services was tasked with deploying firefighting vehicles at strategic points along the track and conducting a comprehensive fire safety audit of the Shrine area to strengthen existing safety mechanisms.

The CEO underscored the importance of strict adherence to prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and reiterated the need for meticulous compliance across all aspects of disaster preparedness.

The CEO also emphasised converting the existing sound system installed along the track into a fully functional Public Address System to facilitate the timely dissemination of important announcements.

Additionally, the concerned agencies were directed to ensure proper verification of individuals employed in private establishments and service operators on the track, in order to safeguard the sanctity of the Shrine area and the safety of pilgrims.

Special emphasis was laid on addressing traffic bottlenecks caused by unauthorised parking, particularly in the Banganga area and the Tarakote Marg. The need for strict regulation and coordinated enforcement was highlighted to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Security agencies briefed the meeting on the multi-tier security grid in place, comprising personnel from the Police, CRPF and Shrine Board security, supported by Quick Response Teams (QRTs) for swift action.

The deployment of advanced surveillance tools for real-time threat assessment was also highlighted. The meeting concluded with clear directions to all concerned to ensure seamless coordination, heightened vigilance and a safe, secure and spiritually enriching pilgrimage experience for all devotees visiting the Holy Shrine during the New Year period.

