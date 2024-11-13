Mathura Oil Refinery Blast: 12 Injured in Fire After Explosion at Indian Oil Refinery; Tremors Felt Up to 1 Km Away (Watch Video)

A major incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Tuesday night (November 12) when a blast took place at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery. The entire area shook from the explosion, with the blast echoing up to 1 km away. Nearby residents rushed out of their homes, and 12 people suffered burn injuries from the explosion, which led to a fire. Fire brigade teams arrived promptly and managed to bring the fire under control. All injured individuals were admitted to the hospital, and fortunately, there have been no reports of fatalities.

Visuals From Mathura Oil Refinery

The Indian Oil Corporation’s refinery, located on the Agra-Delhi National Highway in Mathura, had recently restarted its ABU plant after a 40-day shutdown. At around 8 pm, a sudden and loud explosion occurred, reportedly due to a leakage in the plant. The explosion triggered a fire, injuring 12 people, including Production Manager Rajeev. Some of the critically injured have been referred to hospitals in Delhi. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Mathura ABU plant explosion | Renu Pathak, PRO, Mathura Refinery, says, "There was a minor fire in our ABU plant...8 people suffered minor burn injuries...Three people have been referred to Apollo Hospital and five people have been sent to refinery… pic.twitter.com/X6Y6EThPtj — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

Among the injured, Harishankar, Irfan, Ajay Sharma, and Rajeev Kumar were admitted to City Hospital. Due to their critical conditions, doctors have referred them to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, with family members accompanying them in an ambulance.

Renu Pathak, Public Relations Officer of Mathura Refinery, stated that a minor explosion took place in the ABU (mother unit) during the refinery's restart. The situation is now fully under control. She added that two individuals sustained burns covering less than 50% of their bodies, while another two suffered 20% burns. Three have been sent to Apollo, and five remain in the refinery's in-house hospital, where they are receiving treatment.