Mathura Refinery Blast: At Least 10 Workers Burned After Explosion Triggers Massive Fire in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Mathura, Uttar Prades (November 12, 2024): At least 10 people suffered burns in a fire that broke out following a major explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. In a video shared by news agency IANS, massive flames could be seen engulfing the plant, which is located in the Thana refinery area of the IOCL facility.

The blast is believed to have been caused by a leakage in the ABU plant, which had been closed for more than 40 days and was being restarted on the day of the incident. According to media reports, among those injured is Rajeev, the production manager of the unit, who suffered severe burns. The wounded have been taken to the refinery’s hospital and the City Institute of Medical Science for treatment.

This fire comes just a day after a deadly blaze at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery in Vadodara, Gujarat, which claimed the lives of two workers. The fire at the Vadodara refinery began around 3:30 p.m. on Monday with a blast in a benzene storage tank, which later spread to two adjacent tanks. The deceased in Vadodara were identified as Dhimant Makwana, a contractual worker who died from his injuries, and Shailesh Makwana, a canteen worker. An IOCL official also suffered injuries and is receiving treatment at a private hospital.