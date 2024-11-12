Vadodara IOCL Refinery Blast: One Worker Dead, Two Others Injured in Fire Due to Explosion in Benzene Storage Tank (Watch Video)

A 32-year-old worker died, two others were injured in a fire triggered by a blast at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Vadodara city of Gujarat on Monday, November 11. IOCL said the blaze was reported at around 3:30 PM in a benzene storage tank and firefighting operations are currently underway.

ACP DJ Chavda said, "A blast erupted in the benzene tank, which came in contact with the adjoining tank. One person has lost his life and two are injured. They are hospitalised..."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the company said in a statement on Monday night, adding that the refinery's operations are normal. "Contractual worker Dhimant Makwana died in the fire at the refinery," said Jawaharnagar police station inspector AB Mori.

Vadodara olice Commissioner Narasimha Komar said things are under control at the IOCL campus. The blast at the refinery in the Koyali area on the outskirts of Vadodara triggered the blaze, Komar said. Visuals showed thick plumes emerging from the refinery which can be seen from kilometres away. Several workers were evacuated and can be seen exiting the IOCL campus.

Blast at Indian Oil Corporation in Gujarat

"A fire was reported at around 3:30 PM in a benzene storage tank (1000 KL capacity) at Gujarat Refinery. The refinery's emergency response team is actively tackling the situation, with firefighting operations currently underway," the IOCL said in a statement. The adjacent water sprinkler system has been activated to contain the blaze, and dousing efforts are ongoing, the IOCL stated.

"People reaching the refinery for subsequent shifts are being turned back for safety reasons. It will take time before the benzene in the storage tank is burnt out," the police commissioner said, adding that the evacuation is complete. Local MLA of Waghodia assembly constituency Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said a few people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.