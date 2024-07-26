'Matter of Joy and Pride for India': PM Narendra Modi Hails Assam's Moidams' Inclusion in World Heritage List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed immense joy and pride over Assam's Moidams included in UNESCO World Heritage list on Friday, July 26 under cultural property category.

"A matter of immense joy and pride for India! The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Moidams join the WorldHeritage List," said PM Modi in a post on social media site, X.

A matter of immense joy and pride for India!



The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture.



Glad that the Moidams join the #WorldHeritage List. https://t.co/DyyH2nHfCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2024

The mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam Moidams was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the category Cultural Property on Friday. The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC), held in Delhi.

UNESCO will examine the proposals of 27 sites for inscription on the World Heritage List, the state of conservation of 124 sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List, and the List of World Heritage in Danger. The World Heritage Committee is one of the two bodies governing the Convention for the Protection of the World's Cultural and Natural Heritage. It is composed of the representatives of 21 states, elected from the 195 states parties to the Convention.

Reacting to the news Assam Chief Minister Himmant Biswa Sharma said, "The Moidams make it to the UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property. A great win for Assam Thank You Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, members of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and the people of Assam."

Also Read | 'Moidams' in Assam Included in UNESCO World Heritage List Under Cultural Property Category; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Applauds.

"The Moidams of Charaideo embody the deep spiritual belief, rich civilisational heritage and architectural prowess of Assam's Tai-Ahom community. Apart from the fact this announcement has been made from the soil of Bharat, its entry also stands out for 2 more reasons," he added in a post on X.

"It is the first time a site from the North East has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the Cultural Category. After Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, it is Assam's 3rd World Heritage Site. I urge all of you to come and experience Awesome Assam," he further said.