"May this festival bring every colour of happiness": PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sent out festival greetings on the special occasion of Holi. "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every color of happiness in your life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022

Extending greetings on the eve of Holi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said on the occasion of the festival of colours people should strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold the society together.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended his greetings to the Indian community on the occasion of Holi. "Holi holds even more meaning this year. As we reach the end of a 2nd pandemic yr, we can be thankful for the many things that have sustained us -our family, community & faith," his message reads.

