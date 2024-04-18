Mayawati expels her party’s candidate from Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), April 18 The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has expelled Rakesh Kushwaha, its candidate on the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat, from the party on charges of indiscipline.

BSP President Mayawati has also taken action against some other office-bearers of the party in Jhansi.

The district BSP president B. K. Gautam said that the new candidate for the Jhansi seat would be announced soon.

The date of voting for Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency is 20 May in phase five.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor