Mayawati slams Akhilesh, says never aspired to be President of country

Lucknow, April 28 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, on Thursday, slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for suggesting that she could become President of the country.

She said that she has never aspired to be one and that the SP leader was 'day dreaming'.

Mayawati's remarks came a day after Yadav said in Mainpuri that the BSP had transferred its votes to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Akhilesh had said, "BSP has transferred its votes to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Now it will be interesting to see whether the BJP makes Mayawati President or not in return."

Addressing a press conference here, Mayawati said: "I have never dreamt of becoming the president of the country. All I know is that the work I am doing of making the downtrodden stand on their feet, can be achieved by becoming chief minister and Prime Minister but not the President and so the Samajwadi Party should forget it."

She said that "Akhilesh is dreaming of making me the President of the country in order to clear the path for him to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh".

