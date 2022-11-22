MCD campaign centred on cleanliness of Delhi, Congress out of fight: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Nov 22 Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the campaign for the December 4 MCD polls has centred around two issues one who works for the people and the other who only defames and added that the Congress is completely out of the electoral fight.

"The campaign is running from the last 10 days and the Congress has been out of the fight completely. Two types of campaign are being run in the city one who works for the public and the other to only defame Arvind Kejriwal," the AAP leader said while addressing the media.

Rai claimed that the BJP's agenda in the ongoing campaign has been confined to only defame the Kejriwal government.

"They are asking for the votes on the basis of defaming and abusing Arvind Kejriwal for the next five years. But, we are leading campaign on the issues of work being done by the AAP government," he stated.

On the question of special treatment being given to AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail, Rai claimed that a special cell was created for Amit Shah when he was in the Gujarat jail and this is on the record of CBI.

Dismissing all allegations, Rai said that giving Jain special status in the prison is not the issue, but the BJP's concern is the treatment the people of Delhi will give them on December 4

"With the theme 'Kejriwal's Government, Kejriwal's Councillor', the AAP is going to start the second phase of the election campaign from November 23. The AAP will intensify its campaign through activities like 1,000 Nukkad Sabha, Dance for Democracy, Nukkad Natak, Guitar Show, Magic Show. This campaign will continue till December 2," he informed

