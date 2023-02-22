MCD election: AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal elected as new Deputy Mayor of Delhi

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was elected as Delhi's new deputy mayor today. He got 147 votes against BJP leader Kamal Bagri's 116.

Earlier in the day, AAP's Shelly Oberoi was elected as the first mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. She received 150 votes, while Rekha Gupta of the BJP received 116 votes out of a total of 266. This was the fourth attempt to elect a mayor since the earlier elections were stalled amid an uproar over voting rights being given to nominated members.

AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the first municipal election held after the merger of the MCD and the redrawing of constituencies last year. The BJP finished second after controlling the civic body for 15 years.

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, had emerged victorious from Ward No 76, Chandini Mahal with a record margin of over 17,000 votes. He was up against Irfan Malik of the BJP and Mohammad Hamid of Congress.

He was a councillor in 2012 and 2017 as well. He became a councillor from Turkman Gate in 2012 and Delhi Gate ward in 2017. In 2012, he was the chairman of the city zone of North MCD.