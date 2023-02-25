MCD House witnesses chaos as AAP, BJP councillors clash over result of Standing Committee election; Mayor declares new date

MCD House in Delhi witnessed chaos on Friday as BJP and AAP members resorted to punches, jostling and rained blows at each other over the results of the election to six-member standing committee. The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.

It was the third day of commotion in the House.

BJP Councillor Meenakshi Sharma later filed a police complaint at Kamla Market Police Station against AAP Councillors for "causing grievous harm and injury and committing criminal assault with women Councillors of BJP intending to outrage the modesty and giving threat of life with criminal conspiracy"

AAP members also reached the Kamla Market police station to file an FIR against BJP. They alleged "attempt of murder on AAP's women councillor".

Shelly Oberoi, who belongs to Aam Aadmi Party, declared that the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee will now be held on February 27. The House was adjourned till February 27.

In the unprecedented fight in the House and resulting commotion, AAP Councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed. He later recovered and joined the party's protest.

Both BJP and AAP blamed each other for the violence.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed AAP received 138 votes in a poll of 6 members of the Delhi MCD Standing Committee and BJP received lesser.

"AAP has 134 Councillors, one joined BJP. Since Congress Councillors are not here, it means there are some BJP Councillors who voted for AAP," he said.

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana accused AAP of violence and not following the norms.

"Election officers declare the election and say that votes declared invalid by Mayor are valid. Three candidates each of AAP and BJP have won. But AAP does hooliganism here as instructed by Kejriwal. We won't tolerate this goondaism and approach the Court," he said. AAP leaders attacked the BJP over the ruckus. "They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this."

Party leader Atishi alleged that BJP showed goondaism in the Civic centre.

"Standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realised they were losing and they created a ruckus. The mayor was attacked and physically assaulted by the BJP male member," she said.

"What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars," she added.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta said election results are being tampered, wrong announcements are being made and they're indulging in fistfights.

"Several of our Councillors were injured. FIR is being lodged. The manner in which they've been beaten up, AAP has shown that they are a party of goons," he said.

Gupta said six members were supposed to have been elected to Standing Committee.

"Three members each from AAP & BJP were elected. One AAP member lost. All this was done to make him win and results tampered with. We demand CBI inquiry, such people should be arrested and action taken," he said.

Former Delhi Mayor Aarti Mehra said the Mayor has no right to decide the result.

"She can only announce it. We'll go to court & take legal action against her. I can show a video where Atishi is seen giving directions to create a ruckus. Strong action will be taken. We will fight against these goons," she said.

A video shared by Delhi BJP showed Atishi in conversation with an AAP councillor moments before the councillor was seen entering into a violent scuffle.

BJP's Meenakshi Sharma said someone from AAP hit her with a sharp object. "They also touched my neck. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven't allowed a single House sustain. Don't know if she's Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders by Kejriwal and their masters," she said.

Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands.

"Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor