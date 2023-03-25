MCD seals farmhouse in South Delhi for "non-payment" of property tax

New Delhi [India], March 25 : The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday sealed a farmhouse in the DLF Chhatterpur area for non-payment of property tax amounting to Rs 1.09 Crore.

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the ongoing drive to crack down on property tax defaulters has sealed/attached one farmhouse today in the DLF Chhatterpur area located in South Delhi. Approximately Rs 1.09 crore of property tax is outstanding against the property," an official statement said.

The taxpayer failed to pay the outstanding tax dues since 2004-05, despite being given ample opportunities by MCD to pay outstanding dues, the statement added.

MCD is taking similar action against the big tax defaulters for sealing/attachment of farmhouses/other properties in various areas, the statement said.

According to the statement, in order to avoid such action, property tax defaulters are advised to pay their outstanding dues on or before March 31, 2023, and avail of the benefits of the Samriddhi Amnesty scheme launched by MCD. The scheme is valid only upto March 31, 2023.

In a similar case, the MCD on March 11, attached three farmhouses in Gadaipur, Jonapur, and Deramandi areas located in South Delhi for defaulting on property tax.

"As a part of an ongoing intensive drive against property tax defaulters, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had taken strict action in South Zone and attached/sealed 3 farmhouses in Gadaipur, Jonapur, and Deramandi areas located in South Delhi for defaulting on property tax," an official statement said.

Approx 5 crore is pending outstanding against these properties.

"MCD is set to take similar action against the big tax defaulters for sealing/attachment of farmhouses and other properties in various areas in coming days,' it further said.

MCD had also sealed five big commercial properties in Chhattarpur (100-foot Road) and Deramandi Road.

Property tax to the tune of Rs 50 lakh was pending outstanding against these properties in Chhattarpur and Deramandi areas.

"The taxpayers failed to pay their outstanding tax dues since 2006-07. Property Tax Department has taken action after giving sufficient opportunity to the defaulters to pay their outstanding tax," it added.

