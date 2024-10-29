MCG issues challans against 2,063 people for dumping waste in open spaces

Gurugram, Oct 29 The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued challans against 2,063 people amounting to Rs 11.50 lakh for dumping waste in open spaces from June to date, officials said.

In Gurugram, civic body officials said several teams were deployed to monitor cleanliness.

Action has also been intensified against those who spread garbage in public places.

This action has been taken against street vendors, shopkeepers in market areas and those who indulge in littering.

Sanitation teams monitored those who littered clean areas, streets, markets, and other public places under the Solid Waste Environmental Requirement Program (SWEEP) to improve waste management.

The state government declared a solid waste exigency earlier in June, subsequently announced the SWEEP campaign, and constituted teams of MCG and district administration to monitor the cleanliness drive.

Meanwhile, the MCG officials said action has been taken against those doing street vending along the roads, shopkeepers in market areas and those who throw garbage in open areas.

The Municipal Commissioner said that the corporation's teams were ensuring cleanliness in the city. However, some people take out garbage from their homes and establishments and throw it on the road.

Spreading garbage on the roadsides, footpaths, green belts, market areas, and other public places was a punishable offence, and those doing so were fined Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, the MCG officials said.

"Sanitation teams were constantly working on making the MCG area clean. Under this, cleaning of roads, streets, green belts, and vulnerable garbage points was ensured every day, but the violators threw garbage in public places and made the place dirty again," the officials added.

The sanitation teams of the MCG were constantly monitoring the area," Narhari Singh Bangar, MCG Commissioner, said.

The MCG teams were monitoring illegal garbage dumpers, including street vendors standing on the side and various market areas.

