Medical officer in Haryana convicted for corruption

Chandigarh, April 11 The Additional District and Sessions Judge in Fatehabad has convicted government medical officer Rajiv Kumar in a corruption case and sentenced him to four years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,00,000.

Kumar was arrested by the vigilance bureau when he was posted at the Community Health Centre in Bhuna in Fatehabad, a spokesperson for the bureau told .

A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2016.

