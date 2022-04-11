Medical officer in Haryana convicted for corruption
By IANS | Published: April 11, 2022 08:48 PM2022-04-11T20:48:06+5:302022-04-11T21:05:43+5:30
Chandigarh, April 11 The Additional District and Sessions Judge in Fatehabad has convicted government medical officer Rajiv Kumar in a corruption case and sentenced him to four years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,00,000.
Kumar was arrested by the vigilance bureau when he was posted at the Community Health Centre in Bhuna in Fatehabad, a spokesperson for the bureau told .
A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2016.
