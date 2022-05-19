Medical team jumps from moving Rajdhani Express at Bihar station

Patna, May 19 It was a narrow escape for a medical team as they jumped from the moving Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Samastipur railway station before completing the treatment of a passenger who took ill on Wednesday evening.

Alok Agrawal, Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur, has initiated an inquiry into the matter. The medical team, which included a doctor, were unhurt.

"The 40-year-old passenger, on seat number 65 in B-5 coach, complained about illness at Barauni Junction. Accordingly, a medical team was waiting at Samastipur railway station. When the train arrived, the team went inside the coach to provide treatment," Agrawal said.

The train departed from Barauni Junction at 7.15 p.m. and reached Samastipur railway station at 8.30 p.m. While the medical team was still treating the ailing passenger, the train started moving. It created panic among the medics and they jumped from the train one by one.

"We have initiated an inquiry about how the train started," Agrawal said.

He said it happened due to lack of coordination between the station master, cabin man, driver and the guard of the train.

