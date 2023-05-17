Meenakashi Lekhi visits Odisha's Konark Sun Temple with G20 delegates

Puri (Odisha) [India], May 17 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday visited the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha's Puri with the delegates participating in the second Culture Working Group (CWG) of the G20 meeting.

The visit to the 13th-century Sun Temple came at the sideline of the second Culture Working Group (CWG) of the G20 meeting, underway in the state.

The second CWG of the G20 meeting in Bhubaneshwar is being held from May 15 to 17.

The Union Minister was accompanied by representatives from different countries and international organizations participating in the meeting.

Leticia, a delegate from Brazil termed her visit to the country as wonderful.

Speaking to ANI, Lekhi said that the G20 presidency for India is an occasion when India will showcase to the world, what Indian Heritage and culture is all about.

"I have also been in the first CWG meeting. The hospitality all the time has been wonderful. The reception in the hotel was so great to make us feel at home," she told ANI.

"We have been able to learn a lot here with my wonderful guide, who introduced me to this temple and explained to me how this was built and how people lived in that time along with what the symbols in the temple represent," she added.

Emily Roper, a delegate from Australia said, "It was a wonderful experience and I had this beautiful tour of the temple here in the city of temple, Bhubaneswar. We have had productive discussions across the G20 group. So I really thank India for hosting us and facilitating such productive discussions."

The G20 delegates also visited the Khandagiri-Udaygiri caves near Odisha's Bhubaneswar on the sidelines of the 2nd G20 Culture Group meeting.

The Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency is highlighting 'Culture Unites All' in campaign mode to bring out India's unwavering belief in multilateralism based on peaceful coexistence among diverse cultures and communities.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister for State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attended the inaugural session of the second G-20 CWG meeting and said culture is key to fostering a sustainable and inclusive future.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy and delegates of G-20 countries attended the inaugural session.

Speaking on this occasion, Nityanand Rai said promoting cultural exchanges among the G-20 countries can help create "a more vibrant world".

He said India has strived towards a better future for the world and the theme of India's G20 presidency is 'one earth, one family, one future'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desire is that there should be no second or third world but there should be only one world. He is trying to bring the whole world together for a better future. The mantra of G-20 in India's presidency is one earth, one family, one future," he said.

Rai said India's culture fosters values like 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"Our country considers the whole world as one family. By promoting cultural exchanges and understanding among the G-20 countries, we can create a more vibrant world," he had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor