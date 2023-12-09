Meenakshi Lekhi refutes signing reply to Parliament question on Hamas

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi has refuted allegations of signing a response to a parliamentary question regarding India's intention to designate Hamas as a terrorist group. Lekhi, via Twitter, stated that an inquiry would reveal the culprit.

The Minister called for an inquiry on X, formerly known as Twitter after a document available on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs mentioned her name questioning the above.

She tweeted, You have been misinformed as I have not signed any paper with this question and this answer @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia.” In another tweet, she mentioned that the culprit will be revealed soon.

On Friday, India expressed ongoing concern about the worsening security situation resulting from the Hamas-Israel conflict. The country called for restraint and de-escalation while underscoring the importance of a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to X, seeking a clarification on the matter from the Ministry of External Affairs. She wrote, In the tweet below Meenakshi Lekhi ji is denying and disassociating to a response attributed to her, says has no idea who drafted this as response to a PQ since she didn’t sign it. Is she then claiming it is a forged response, if yes this is a serious breach and violation of the rules that prevail. Would be grateful for a clarification from MEA, she added.

Meanwhile, this comes in the backdrop of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra expulsion who has been repeatedly saying several staff members have the access to system and passwords.