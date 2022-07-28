Meenakshi Lekhi says Partha Chatterjee has luxury flat just for dogs

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday said that West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee owns a luxury flat in Kolkata just to keep his dogs. 'Those who spoke of Maa, Maati, Manush only care about money, money, money… Piles of cash were recovered but chief minister Mamata Banerjee is silent," Lekhi said.

“Monalisa Das, another acquaintance of Partha Chatterjee, who was admitted to a university in 2014, is today a professor there and the head of the department of Bengali. She has 10 flat papers in his name,” Lekhi added.

"Arpita Mukherjee's two statements have come. She said Partha Chatterjee had used her house an ATM. Arpita said the money used to go from the bottom to the top. It is understood who is the lower one, but who is the upper one, it should also come to the fore," she added.

ED on Wednesday seized around ₹28 crores, over five kilos of gold, and property deeds from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has also arrested both the minister and his aide in connection with a multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools in the state.

According to the reports, the ED conducted raids at five places on Wednesday, which also includes two flats owned by Mukherjee in Belgharia. “ ₹27.9 crore cash, around five kilos of gold, silver coins, property deeds, and other documents were seized,” said a senior official.



