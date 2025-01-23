Meerpet Murder: Ex-Army Man Kills Wife, Chops Body and Cooks Parts in Pressure Cooker

A horror killing incident came to light after a former Indian Army personnel allegedly killed his wife, chopped her body into pieces and cooked them in a pressure cooker before dumping them into a lake at Jillellaguda in Telangana's Meerpet, said police.

According to Meerpet Police Inspector Nagaraju, a woman, Subamma, registered a missing complaint on January 18, 2025, that her daughter Venkata Madhavi (35) had gone missing. Madhavi got married thirteen years ago to Gurumurthy, a former Army personnel and currently working as a security guard with DRDO in Kanchanbagh.

Telangana | Meerpet missing woman case | According to the DCP of LB Nagar, "A missing case was reported on 17th January, where a man has claimed that he killed his wife, chopped her body parts and threw them into a lake. We are investigating to find out the truth." https://t.co/OFPbW3Gejt — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2025

The couple have two children and living in Venkateshwara Colony under Meerpet Police Station limits since last five years. On January 16, the complainant's daughter Madhavi and her husband Gurumurthy (45) argued over some issue and a missing case was reported on January 17, said police.

"In a complaint a man has claimed that he killed his wife, chopped her body parts and threw them into a lake. We are investigating to find out the truth," the DCP of LB Nagar told the news agency ANI.