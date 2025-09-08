Meerut horror: NCW seeks report from UP Police chief on ‘nude gang’ attacks on women

New Delhi, Sep 8 The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought a report within three days from Uttar Pradesh Police chief on alleged attacks by a “nude gang” on women in the fields in Meerut district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged crimes against women in the past fortnight, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote a letter to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh and directed him to conduct an immediate, impartial and time-bound investigation of the incidents, said the Commission in a statement posted on social media.

The NCW said that Rahatkar has also told the state police chief and Meerut Police in particular to increase patrolling in the affected areas and ensure the safety of women.

“The National Commission for Women has taken serious cognisance of the media report titled - Panic in Meerut due to 'naked gang' coming out of fields and attacking women,” said the statement.

Expressing concern over the incidents, NCW Chairperson Rahatkar directed the DGP to identify and arrest the accused immediately and take strict action under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Seeking a detailed report within three days, the Commission said it considers such incidents as a serious blow to the dignity and safety of women and expects concrete and immediate action from the state administration.

At least four attacks on women by “nude men with long hair” have been reported in the media in the past fortnight in the Daurala area of Meerut district.

Last month, the NCW Chairperson had sent Uttar Pradesh Women Commission member Dr Meenakshi Bharala to meet the family members of 22-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly burnt alive for dowry at her in-laws’ house in Noida.

Condemning the social evil of dowry, Rahatkar expressed concern over the dowry malaise in society and called upon the public at large to discourage and disown such an archaic and regressive practice.

She also called upon people to fight against the social evil of dowry and use the existing strong legal framework in the country to its full potential.

“The re-emergence of this social evil, in its latest form, is a matter for introspection by society. There is an urgent need to uproot the evil using the existing legal provisions,” she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor