Meerut Shocker: Couple and Three Daughters Found Dead; Bodies of Children Found Inside Bed Box in Uttar Pradesh

Five members of a family were found dead in their home in Meerut's Lisari Gate area in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased include a man, his wife, and their three young daughters, all aged below 10. While the couple's bodies were found on the floor, the children's remains were found inside a bed box, raising concerns over the circumstances of their deaths.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Lisadi Gate Police Station. Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada stated that the police were informed about a locked house and promptly acted on the alert.

When officers arrived, they found the house locked from the outside. "After entering through the roof, they found the bodies of Moin, his wife Asma, and their three daughters—Afsa (8), Aziza (4), and Adiba (1)," said SSP Vipin Tada, as reported by PTI.

"The way the house was locked indicates that the perpetrator might have been someone familiar with the family," SSP Vipin Tada stated.

Preliminary findings point to an old enmity as a possible motive behind the crime. "A thorough investigation is currently underway," he added. According to a report of Hindustan Times, He also mentioned that the legs of one of the victims were tied with a bedsheet. A forensic team and senior officers are gathering evidence from the crime scene.

The family, who had recently moved to the area, is now under investigation, SSP Vipin Tada said. Moin, a mechanic, and his wife Asma had been missing since Wednesday, according to PTI. Moin’s brother Salim discovered the tragedy after visiting the house with his wife, worried about the couple’s disappearance.

Unable to open the door, they sought neighbors’ help to force entry, finding Moin and Asma's bodies on the floor and their children hidden inside a bed box.



