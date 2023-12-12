Meet Rajasthan's two deputy CMs- Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced Bhajanlal Sharma as new chief minister face of Rajasthan. He will be joined by two deputy chief ministers— Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa.

Who is Prem Chand Bairwa?

Prem Chand Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan. Bairwa won the seat in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes.Prem Chand Bairwa won the Dudu constituency in 2013 by defeating Congress candidate Hazari Lal Nagar with a margin of 33,720 votes. Meanwhile, in 2018 he was defeated by Congress candidate Babu Lal Nagar with a margin of 14,779 votes.

Who is Diya Singh?

Diya Kumari is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the current Lok Sabha member from Rajsamand. In the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Election, Diya Kumari won the Sawai Madhopur constituency by defeating heavyweight leader Kirodi Lal Meena with a margin of 7,532 votes.In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, she won by defeating Congress candidate Devkinandan Kaka with a massive margin of 5,51,916 votes. She is contesting the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 from Vidhyadhar Nagar against Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal. The central observers included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Vice President Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde along with Union Minister Pralahd Joshi, who was the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan.